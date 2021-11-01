Another Miracle's Fundraising Gala aimed to benefit homeless veterans in Southeast Texas and beyond

All proceeds of the gala are used to help provide transitional shelter, blankets, clothing, nutritional meals, hygiene products and PPE to homeless veterans.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Non-profit organization Another Miracle is hosting a Veterans Day Fundraising Gala Saturday, Nov. 12 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the MCM Eleganté Hotel and Convention Center in Beaumont.

All proceeds of the event are used to help Another Miracle provide transitional shelter, blankets, clothing, nutritional meals, personal hygiene products and PPE to homeless veterans.

The gala will include a catered dinner, dancing, cash bar, silent auction and a special performance. Tickets are $50 and semi-formal attire is required.

VIP tables available include 8 seats and drink tickets. Vendor registration includes a 6-foot table and two chairs. Spaces are first come first served.

If you can't make the event, you can always make a donation online.

Beaumont councilman Albert A. J. Turner along with other guests will speak at the event.

Another-Miracle.Org was created in 2019 to support homeless veterans in Beaumont, Houston and San Antonio by providing temporary to permanent housing, emergency resources where available and training resources.

Founder of this organization, Kevin Bucey, was born in Columbus, Ohio and went on to join the U.S Army in 1979. He served as a subsistence supply specialist for the first 3.5 years, then as a nuclear biological and chemical warfare non-commissioned officer in the Chemical Corps. He also served as an instructor at the Missile and Munitions Center and School, achieving the level of master instructor.

When he left the Army and completed his college degree, Bucey started a career as an environmental health and safety coordinator, manager and eventually director for numerous organizations.

Bucey retired in 2016 due to disabilities from military service and has been committed, along with his wife Terry Bucey, to create Another Miracle.

Since the start, Another Miracle has been primarily funded through fundraising events and financial commitment of the board of directors. The COVID-19 pandemic brought all activities to a halt for most of 2020, however they stayed committed to their goals and mission

They strive to give the homeless veteran tools, encouragement and skills to re-enter society as a productive member of the community, and to assist homeless veterans through the Veterans Administration for medical and addiction issues.



