Observing Veterans Day around Southeast Texas

BEAUMONT, Texas — Friday marks Veterans Day, an annual celebration honoring those who have served in the U.S. military.

The federal holiday on Nov. 11 is linked to the end of World War I and wasn't officially called Veterans Day until 1954.

Here's some Veterans Day events happening today around Southeast Texas...

11 a.m. - Ben J. Rogers Regional Visitors Center

Vietnam Veterans Chapter #292's annual Veterans Day Service featuring the Nederland high School Choir and guest speaker, Andrew "Andy" Stone, USAF-Ret.

11 a.m. Lamar University Quadrangle, Beaumont

The 23rd Cardinal Command will be holding a Veterans Day program called "Remembering Our Heroes," with a reception to follow in room 210 of the Setzer Student Center.

1 p.m. Fehl-Price Elementary School, Beaumont

Veterans Day program

1:30 p.m. - Fletcher Elementary School, Beaumont

Fourth graders are presenting a Veterans Day program

1:45 p.m. - Calder Woods Senior Living Community, Beaumont

The Southeast Texas Veterans Group will be holding a service honoring 24 of the community's residents who are veterans. Many of them served during World War II and in Korean and Vietnam.

2 p.m. - 5. p.m. Temple of the Brave, Beaumont

Temple of the Brave in Beaumont's Pipkin Park across from the Port of Beaumont, will be open to visitors. The temple, dedicated to Texas veterans of all wars, was built in 1932 by the Colonel George Moffett Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. The temple features war artifacts and memorabilia.

2:30 p.m. - Golden Triangle Veterans Memorial , Port Arthur

Annual Veterans Day observance will feature multiple speakers and music by Chuck Isles.

2:30 p.m. - Amelia Elementary School, Beaumont

Veterans Day program featuring the Beaumont United High School ROTC and a performance from third, fourth and fifth grade students in the choir.

6 p.m. Troop 86 Scout Hut, Beaumont

Boy Scout Troop 86 will hold a flag retirement ceremony demonstrating the proper retirement of an American flag. 6235 Washington Blvd

6 p.m. - 8 p.m. First Baptist Church, Fannett

Veterans Day service and free pancake supper. 17019 Texas 124

What is open and what is closed on Veterans Day 2022?

Post Offices: As is usually the case, the U.S. Postal Service will be taking a break from delivering mail on Friday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day this year. Post offices across the U.S. will be closed for the holiday and mail delivery will be paused.

UPS and FedEx: UPS confirmed on its website that all stores would be open on Veterans Day, but warned customers that shipping could take an extra day because of the federal holiday. Similarly, FedEx said all services would be operational Friday, with the only disruption being a possible delay to "Fedex Ground Economy" packages.



Banks: Most banks — including major banks such as Chase and Wells Fargo — are closed on Veterans Day, because they fall under the Federal Reserve, which is taking the day off as a government agency. Online banking services will still be in operation, with limited access to a live representative in many cases. ATMs should also remain accessible.

U.S. Stock Markets: Unlike banks, the New York Stock Exchange doesn't close on Veterans Day. Wall Street will have a full day of trading, and operate as usual on Friday. Bond markets, which work with the federal government, will be closed on Friday.

National Parks: National parks across the country will not only be open on Veterans Day, admission will be free, according to the National Parks Service.

Government offices: Most government offices, both local and federal, will be closed for Veterans Day, although certain essential services such as the police and fire departments will remain operational as usual.

Stores and Restaurants: Most places of business remain open on Veterans Day, although many may have reduced hours.

Public Schools: Many, but not all, public schools across the country will be closed in observance of Veterans Day this year. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs offers this comprehensive guide as a learning resource for students and teachers. Be sure to double check with your local school to see whether classes are in session.

What is Veterans Day? When did Veterans Day start?

During World War I, the fighting ended on Nov. 11, 1918 when an armistice went into effect on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month.

Nearly twenty years later, legislation passed on May 13, 1938, officially making Nov. 11 of each year a federal holiday, originally known as "Armistice Day," the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs explains on its website.

The holiday was first created to honor veterans of World War I, but then in 1954, the original legislation was amended to change the holiday's name to Veterans Day, to honor American veterans of all wars.

How is Veterans Day different from Memorial Day?

In the United States, Memorial Day's purpose is to honor military members who have died, while Veterans Day recognizes the service of all America's veterans.

In 2022, Memorial Day was observed on Monday, May 30. And, Veterans Day will be observed on Nov. 11.

