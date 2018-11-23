Michael Sweezy, 36, is one veteran who can be thankful for having family close at hand on Thanksgiving.

Around 3:15 a.m. on October 20, Sweezy was making a routine drive from Orange to Houston.

A member of the Texas National Guard, he headed to weekend drill but unfortunately never made it.

According to DPS reports, Sweezy was heading westbound on highway 73 near Winnie, when his car was struck by another vehicle.

A man traveling northbound on the crossover between both the east and westbound lanes slammed into the driver's side door of Sweezy's car.

The impact sent both vehicles off the road near the shoulder of the westbound lanes.

Sweezy suffered a torn aorta along with other serious injuries and had to be rushed to CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont.

"He broke his ribs and broke his pelvis," says Sweezy's mother Carla Ogle. "They thought that he had blown out his kidney and came to find out he did end up losing his left kidney."

Ogle has been traveling back and forth from out of state to be with her son.

While most families gathered inside their homes Thursday, Sweezy's family spent the holiday in a hospital.

"I live in Illinois so I came down here," says Ogle. "This will be my third trip down in a month, to spend Thanksgiving by his bedside."

Sweezy has been under sedation since arriving to the hospital and hasn't been able to speak with family since the crash.

DPS says the driver who hit Sweezy was under the influence of alcohol, yet has not been arrested.

The man was also seriously hurt in the crash, but is now out of the hospital.

His name has not been released.

DPS has received medical records for the driver but are waiting for Sweezy's medical records along with information from a witness on scene to provide the Jefferson County District Attorney.

"Michael didn't deserve this, I want him to pay for it," says Ogle. "Michael didn't do anything but drive on his way to drill and serve our country."

Sweezy lives in Orange and began serving in the Army right after 9/11.

He spent nearly 15 years active duty, including being a part of the airborne division, rangers and special forces.

Sweezy also served seven deployments between Iraq and Afghanistan.

His toughness showed right after the crash with Sweezy able to climb out of his wrecked car to ask for help, according to his family.

Sweezy's condition is slowly improving, but the road to recovery will be long.

"They really don't know how long it's going to take," says Ogle. "It's just a matter of how long it takes for his lungs to heal and get stronger, right now it's going to be a very very long process."

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with medical and travel costs.

According to the family, doctors told them 95 percent of people with Sweezy's injuries wouldn't have survived the crash.

