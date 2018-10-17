ORANGE — Recently, there's been a lot of conversation on social media about card skimmers at local gas stations, but as police tell us, there is a lot of misinformation. Wednesday, 12News verified what thieves can actually do with a skimmer device.

Andrea Simon is on high alert after her account was hacked just weeks ago.

"I noticed on my bank statements I had 99 dollars and 50 cents purchased at a Baytown store, and another charge was trying to be processed in Baytown as well," said Simon.

Luckily, Simon said her bank reimbursed her the money that was taken out, but now she doesn't feel safe buying gas.

"I check my statements daily, just to make sure there are no fraudulent purchases, I'm not one to carry cash, because that can't be reimbursed.

We turned to Orange Police Department Detective CJ Foreman, who used to specialize in fraud cases, to learn how exactly skimmers work.

"If it has a magnetic strip on it and it's stuck in that reader, they can obtain the information from it," said Foreman.

A lot of people think it may be safer to use a credit to pay at the pump, instead of a debit card. We verified that's not necessarily the case. Foreman said thieves will take any type of card, but he confirms that cards with spending limits like gas cards and credit cards are safer than debit cards.

"If it's got limited funds in it, it protects you from losing substantial amounts of money," said Foreman.

Foreman verified that cash is the is the safest bet when buying gas, but even it carries a risk.

"The unfortunate thing is it exposes you to a higher risk of personal robbery," said Foreman.

Foreman explained there are ways to check for skimmers before swiping your card. He suggests checking for an error code on credit card readers, and pulling on the part where you stick the card in to see if there's a reader on it.

Foreman said there are a couple of different styles of skimmers, one is an overlay and one is internal. The overlay skimmers haven't been found in Orange, but the internal skimmers are common.

He said the internal skimmers basically open up the credit card reader at the pump, place it inline with the current device, and it has a memory card inside that reads the cards. This is how hackers are able to download your information later.

Foreman said the depending on the pump and how long the skimmer is there, several hundreds or even thousands could use the same gas pump and be compromised.

Foreman went on to explain that he's also seen skimmers go on credit card readers at grocery stores and ATMs, but the most common place remains at the gas pump. He said security tape does tend to give consumers a sense of security when they see it in tact, and gas station clerks tend to have policies to check between shift changes.

Foreman said he has heard of hackers sitting close by and receiving information wirelessly through Bluetooth devices, but he hasn't seen it in this area.

When skimmers are reported, Foreman said they go to the source and collect the skimmer if it's still there. They also get video of it being placed, and try to identify who was using it. This can be difficult, because those placing these devices tend to pull up to the gas stations with their high beams on, making it difficult to see what's going on.

Foreman went on to explain that most of the stolen card information is sold right away, typically on the dark web to people living in different cities or even different countries. He said they work with other cities law enforcement officers to try to learn who's behind it. They also work with the secret service. They're composing a database tracking where these skimmers are coming from and other useful information.

Foreman explained they're making every effort, and they hope to eventually put a stop to it.

