A post on social media about a multi-million-dollar sports complex coming to Orange caused some confusion.

The post from the "What's Happening in Orange Texas" Facebook page says:

"Orange City Council agreed to move forward with a $12.3 million sports complex.

Make your voice heard, do you oppose or like the idea? They agreed to involve the public before pushing forward. The council wants to host several public forums to hear opinions and suggestions on the proposed sports complex during the daytime and evening so that residents of Orange will have ample opportunity to speak up and work with the council.

Dates and times for the public forums have not been decided yet."

To verify this, we talked to Orange Mayor Larry Spears.

Spears says the stadium on the post is not the type of complex that is actually under consideration at this time.

The city council is proposing a smaller sports complex that would give children something to do, a place to play and a place to grow and learn. Spears did not mention the cost.

12News can verify that the prospect of a multi-million-dollar complex is false, but we know the city is considering a sports complex of some kind.

Mayor Spears says there are several locations that will be reviewed to see which one is the best for the project.

he says there are no hard numbers for the project at this time until the city council discusses what may be included.

