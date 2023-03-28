Hundreds of vendors set up inside Ford Park Exhibit Hall during the 2023 YMBL South Texas State Fair

The YMBL South Texas State Fair is just another great opportunity for Southeast Texans to support small businesses.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — Hundreds of vendors are set up at the Ford Park exhibit hall to showcase and sell their products to fairgoers this busy fair season.

The YMBL South Texas State Fair is happening at Ford Park from Thursday, March 23, 2023, through Sunday, April 2, 2023.

Owner of Twisted Gypsy Evy Knight is one of the many vendors, looking to grow her business during the fair.

She has set up at the fair for the last 13 years and says, it's an event she wouldn't miss.

"There are so many boutiques here, like six or seven boutiques. Then you have food in here, candles, there is anything that makes it a nice trade show," Knight said.

The South Texas State Fair one of the largest fundraisers of the year for the Young Men Business League.

Organizer David Parker says in order to secure a spot in the vendor fair, you have to apply early.

"As soon as this fair ends, we start our process for our next fair. We are one of the largest fairs in the country especially volunteer run. So, people do seek us out to come to the fair every year," Parker said.

Newcomers on the block like S'mores Bakery out of Kirbyville tell 12News, they've found a new fan base while selling their products at the fair.

"We are known as the brownie dealer, nobody makes the flavors we do for our price point, they sell for $5. We are all about big flavor," Mirella Paz said.

Big flavor and passion has business owners like Patricia Brenson making bath bombs.

"Business is a bit slower than last year, but I am still very blessed to be doing pretty well. I am counting my blessings to still be doing well out here," Brenson said.