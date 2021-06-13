Happening Now | Protesters gather during hearing of woman accused of helping dispose of Vanessa Guillen's body

Guillen supporters are set to protest in front of the courthouse Wednesday, demanding Aguilar remain imprisoned for her alleged role in the death and disappearance.

WACO, Texas — Supporters of slain Fort Hood soldier Spc. Vanessa Guillen are holding a protest at the U.S. District Court in Waco Wednesday in conjunction to when Cecily Aguilar is scheduled to appear in person before a judge at the courthouse.

Aguilar is charged with tampering with documents or proceedings and conspiracy to tamper with documents or proceedings for her role in Guillen's death and disappearance in April 2020. She is set to appear before Judge Alan D. Albright on Wednesday for a ruling on motions to throw out Aguilar's confession and dismiss the case.

Aguilar's attorney, Lewis Gainor, filed a motion in late March to have statements Aguilar made about Guillen's death tossed out. Gainor argued Aguilar's Fourth Amendment Rights were violated as she was illegally detained. Officers also failed to advise Aguilar of her Miranda rights, according to the motion. In response to the motion filed by Aguilar’s attorney, prosecutor Mark Frazier argued that the defense’s claim that Aguilar was not properly mirandized are not supported by the facts of the case or the law.

The defense also filed another motion in late April to have Aguilar’s indictment dismissed altogether. The motion argues that the indictment lacks specificity, fails to state an offense and charges the same offense in more than one count. Aguilar’s defense argues the indictment includes no other alleged factual basis or allegations.

Daryl Fields with the U.S. Attorney's Office told 6 News the judge will only consider the motion to suppress her confession on Wednesday.

Per a criminal complaint in the case filed July 2, 2020, Aguilar helped her boyfriend Spc. Aaron Robinson dismember and bury Guillen's remains near the Leon River in April 2020 after Robinson reportedly killed Guillen on Fort Hood with a hammer in an armory room on Fort Hood on April 22.