Capitol fencing to come down as early as Friday, 2-3 days needed for deconstruction

WASHINGTON — Signaling the end of the most visible reminder of the Jan. 6 insurrection, officials directly familiar with the matter said the remaining fence surrounding the U.S. Capitol will be removed as early as Friday, deconstructed over a period of two to three days.
The decision rested with the U.S. Capitol Police Board, a body consisting of the Sergeant at Arms of the U.S. House of Representatives, the Sergeant at Arms and Doorkeeper of the U.S. Senate and the Architect of the Capitol.
Members of Congress were notified Wednesday the body agreed to remove the fence, citing a lower current threat environment, and enhanced capabilities of law enforcement implemented since January.
An email to Congressional staff said the Capitol Police will use bike racks to restrict access to the building’s West Terrace, where the inauguration platform stood. The area around the Capitol's west front served as the backdrop for harrowing clashes between Trump-supporting rioters and police.
The email also stressed the Architect of the Capitol has the ability to reinstall temporary fencing, should the security situation deteriorate.
The grounds are now solely patrolled by U.S. Capitol Police, a month after National Guard ended their presence within the Capitol perimeter. Lawmakers are currently debating whether to establish a strike force of D.C. Guard personnel within the Capitol Complex, used as a last resort to assist police in the event of a future uprising.
