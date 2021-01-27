U.S. Army, Port of Beaumont coordinate movement of 1,500 pieces of equipment

The mission required months of training, but port operations are scheduled to be completed within days.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Nearly 100 aircrafts and other equipment from the U.S. Army is heading to the Port of Beaumont ahead of a large-scale training exercise with European allies.

The US Army is deploying its first Combat Aviation Brigade, the "Demon Brigade," out of Fort Riley, Kansas this week.

The 842nd Transportation Battalion is set to move 1,500 pieces of military equipment, including vehicles and aircraft, as apart of the U.S. Army's exercise with NATO allies in Europe.

Bn. Commander Lt. Col. Gordon Vincent is leading the team of military logisticians and transportation specialists to ensure a smooth flow of supplies to the port.

The 842nd Transportation Bn. is the gateway for the movement of military cargo through the Gulf coast.

The battalion's primary mission is to deploy and distribute through terminals and facilities on the western Gulf coast through its four strategic seaports such as, Beaumont, Port Arthur, Corpus Christi and Gulfport, Mississippi, for overseas operations.

From a US Army Public Affairs news release...

BEAUMONT, Texas Jan. 23, 2021 - The U.S. Army 842nd Transportation Battalion announced that approximately 100 aircraft piloted by military aviators are scheduled to begin arriving in small groups early next week at the Port of Beaumont. Specific details related to the date and time of the incoming aircraft will be provided as it becomes available.

The aviation assets are part of 1,500 total pieces of cargo, including multiple helicopters and support equipment, that will be loaded later this month on commercial sea lifts in support of the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade's deployment for a training exercise with NATO allies in more than a dozen countries in Europe, according to Bn. Commander Lt. Col. Gordon Vincent.

Gordon leads a team of military logisticians and transportation specialists and is responsible for ensuring the smooth and orderly flow of troops and supplies at the port.

The 842nd Transportation Bn. routinely conducts vessel loading operations for military operations around the world, but this mission stands out because the scale of the operation is immense: Two vessels will be required to move all the cargo instead of one, as is common.

The Port of Beaumont is an ideal location for this mission due to its strategic location and access to the Sabine-Neches waterway and long track record of support from the local community, according to Vincent.

Although the port operations are scheduled to be completed within a matter of days, the mission required months of planning by military logisticians, in coordination with the Port of Beaumont, the U. S. Coast Guard, longshore labor partners and many others.

"We have some of the best and most highly trained people from Southeast Texas working together to quickly and efficiently move the equipment necessary to build U.S. military readiness and interoperability with allies," Vincent said, "They are professionals and who are committed to their country, their mission and their colleagues."

"We truly appreciate the support from the community as we execute dynamic missions like this," Vincent added.

The 842nd Transportation Bn. is the gateway for the movement of military cargo through the Gulf Coast and represents the military's lifeline in supporting the warfighter at home and abroad. The battalion's primary mission is to conduct surface deployment and distribution through terminals and facilities on the western Gulf Coast through its four strategic seaports (Beaumont, Port Arthur, Corpus Christi and Gulfport, Miss.) for overseas operations.

About the Atlantic Resolve mission: Since April 2014, U.S. Army Europe has led the Department of Defense's Atlantic Resolve land efforts by rotating U.S.-based units to Europe to conduct bilateral, joint and multinational training exercises with NATO allies and partners. For more information on Atlantic Resolve, follow #AtlanticResolve on social media.