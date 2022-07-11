Officials give updated timeline on when new hospital in Orange could be completed

The City of Orange has been without a hospital since 2017.

ORANGE, Texas — Help for those living in the city of Orange could soon be a lot closer to home.

The City of Orange has been without a hospital since 2017. The lack of a medical city has brought about issues for many residents including Maria Briggs.

Briggs said residents have had to drive to Beaumont and Port Arthur to get the nearest hospital

"You have to worry about like traffic, wrecks, just anything, you know, are you gonna get there on time,” Riggs said.

Residents are relieved with the knowledge that they may soon be able to find help a lot closer.

"It's unfathomable to try to even gauge what this means to our community." Jan said.

Those driving near the Interstate 10 and Highway 62 intersection in Orange may have noticed some construction going on. The Gisela Houseman Medical Campus, a new medical facility, is being built from the ground up.

"The hospital component should be completed and open probably early next fall is what we're looking at now," Kevin Parsley, vice president of strategy and business development at Christus Hospital systems, said.

City of Orange officials hope the medical facility will be completed before the end of 2023. Construction began on the new medical campus with a ceremonial groundbreaking in January.

"Right now, they anticipate completion of the roof and some of that structural steel within the next two to three weeks,” Parsley said. “And hopefully if that goes well, we'll be able to start the build out of the hospital component in December."

The emergency room will be able to serve up to 20,000 visitors.

“This facility will include 24/7 emergency room for outpatient. Lab, radiology will have a dedicated women's center, a small inpatient inpatient platform there as well as other outpatient based services to the community,” Parsley said.

The campus will even extend across the state border.

"We envision being able to service not only Orange itself, but all the communities in and around the county, even north upwards in Southeast Texas as well as even southwest Louisiana,” Parsley said.

Parsley said they will be hiring for about 50 to 60 positions. Some of those position have already been posted, and others will be posted as they get closer to the opening date.