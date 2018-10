UPDATE: 10-year-old Jazlin Noble has been found safe.

--------------------

HOUSTON – Police are searching for 10-year-old Jazlin Noble after she was reported missing Thursday afternoon in northwest Houston.

Jazlin was last seen at 9955 Kempwood around 5 p.m. She was wearing a white T-shirt and tan pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Houston Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.

