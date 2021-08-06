Upcoming Beaumont Community Players event doubles as arts celebration, fundraiser

The social event will take place Aug. 7, 2021, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., on the grounds of the Betty Greenberg Center of Performing Arts.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Community Players recently announced their premier event “White Linen Night,” that is being held as an arts celebration and fundraiser for the organization.

The social event will take place Aug. 7, 2021, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., on the grounds of the Betty Greenberg Center of Performing Arts located at 4155 Laurel Avenue in Beaumont, Texas.

White Linen Night is an outdoor arts block party that integrates all types of arts and artists including theatrical, musical, performing, visual and cultural arts into the evening’s festivities. The event will have live music, shopping specials and food.

“Like many non-profit organizations in Beaumont, the Beaumont Community Players had a challenging year during 2020,” BCP said in a recent press release. “To bring back our local arts scene and set the tone for the 2021 – 2022 season, “White Linen Night” will jumpstart the celebration of the theatre and all arts found in southeast Texas.”

Those who attend will be asked to wear their favorite white linen outfits or summer casual attire to, “honor and support the talented artists of southeast Texas.”

The BCP’s parking lot will be filled with large tents for art displays and live music including music from the Flava Band, the Symphony of Southeast Texas, a theatrical scene from the recent Beaumont Community Players KIDmunity production of “Urinetown the Musical” and more.

There will also be a tent for shopping specials, where attendees can purchase original creations from local artists. Attendees will also be able to sip on a signature cocktail and beverages, participate in a collaborative art project and enjoy savory to sweet epicurean food options.

Through Aug. 5, tickets can be bought at $15 per person. Tickets will be $20 the day of the event, but admission is free for children 5 years of age and under.

Sponsorships are available starting at $500. With that commitment, sponsors will have the opportunity to take part in the VIP Lounge and pre-event shopping opportunities.

For information, people can visit the BCP website, and local cultural arts organizations interested in participating are encouraged to email john@beaumontcommunityplayers.com.