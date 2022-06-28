Univ. Hospital gives update on 66-year-old and 10-year-old Uvalde victims

As of Tuesday morning, a spokesperson at University Hospital in San Antonio said the facility is still treating one patient.

UVALDE, Texas — One of the 17 children and adults injured in the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde was discharged from University Hospital, while the other's condition was upgraded.

19 children and 2 teachers were killed when a gunman entered Robb Elementary School on May 24 and opened fire. The investigation shows the gunman was inside one classroom for 77 minutes before law enforcement shot and killed him.

As of Tuesday morning, a spokesperson at University Hospital in San Antonio said the facility is still treating one patient. A 66-year-old woman was discharged from the hospital, while a 10-year-old girl's condition was upgraded to good. The 10-year-old girl and elderly woman had both arrived at the hospital in serious condition, according to the hospital.Two other children who were being treated at University Hospital were previously discharged.

Just after the shooting on May 24, 15 injured children and adults were initially taken to Uvalde Memorial Hospital, where they were either treated and discharged or transported to other hospitals. Ten of those injured were discharged the same day as the shooting, including seven children and three adults.

