United Cajun Navy sends members to Kentucky after tornados kill many, nearly level city

KENTUCKY, USA — When tragedy strikes, Southeast Texans ask what can they do? When they get an answer, they hit the ground running.

At least 79 people are dead in five different states after a tornado outbreak . Sixty-five of those deaths are from Kentucky, which took a direct hit.

After the tornados, one city in Kentucky was described as "nearly leveled."

President Joe Biden signed major disaster declarations for Illinois and Kentucky to speed the distribution of federal funds.

The United Cajun Navy is on the ground in Kentucky helping in whatever way they can. Mobile teams arrived Monday and 18 wheelers are expected to deliver supplies soon.

The non-profit understands the urgency of the situation and said they are there to help anyway they can.

“One thing everybody down in the golden triangle can do is just pray for these people,” Brian Trascher, United Cajun navy spokesperson said. “It's really, really bad. It's probably like, as if a Category 5 hurricane just hit right in the middle of the country, and, of course, you know, being right before Christmas. These people are out of their houses, everything they own, and so, they're going to need a lot of help and support.”

The governor of Kentucky estimates that more than one thousand homes were destroyed. Clean up, rescue and recovery efforts are currently under way.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is currently in affected states setting up help centers and one-stop shops where those affected can receive help. FEMA has also sent resources such as generators, food, water and medical supplies.

The Red Cross has set up shelters across Kentucky.

Southeast Texan can also donate to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund. Governor Beshear created the fund to those impacted by the storms.

All donations toward the fund are tax-deductible and donors will receive a receipt for tax purposes after donating. Checks can be sent to the Kentucky Finance and Administration Cabinet, 200 Mero Street, 5th Floor, Frankfort, KY 40622.