Unemployment rate drops in Southeast Texas as benefits set to expire soon for Texans

There are less than two days until unemployment benefits are reduced for hundreds of thousands of Texans. "I'm just trying to do whatever I can to keep things normal for my kids," Lance Lastrap said. Concerns are growing for people like Lastrap after nearly two months of being unemployed as a result of the ExxonMobil lockout and some of his benefits set to expire. "Any little things could help," he said. "Anything helps so just that $300 going away, that's something extra that can go toward food utilities or anything." The majority of Southeast Texas unemployment claims are coming from those working in oil and gas, industrial construction and non-residential contractors

"There are many things to consider, the cost of childcare, the cost of food is going up, the cost of gas is going up," said Pamela Wise, Program Analyst, Workforce Solutions of Southeast Texas.



As of May, the unemployment average in Texas was 5.9 percent, while Southeast Texas finished with 9.6 percent. Wise said if there is one promising sign it’s that there are a lot of jobs hiring across the region.



"Over the last 30 days, we have over 500 jobs that were posted and that equates to maybe a thousand to two thousand actual job openings. So, there are jobs out there and employers are hiring," Wise said.



Starting Saturday, those receiving unemployment benefits as result of expanded pandemic programs will no longer receive their weekly $300, while other could lose their entire benefits.



With uncertain future ahead, Lastrap said he going to try to make the most of what has been a rough last few months for his family.



"I don't want them to have to feel of the effect of this. They see how it's affecting me and all my co-workers, but I'm just doing the best I can so that they don't feel it as much as I have to," Lastrap said.

