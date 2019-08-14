BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont's Clifton Steamboat Museum is inviting all little mermaids and mermen to join in on its 'Under the Sea Tea' on September 14.

Tickets are available for $45 for attendees to enjoy a princess party, sipping tea like a queen and living under the sea on Saturday, September 14 from 10 a.m. to noon.

This is the second annual Under the Sea Tea fundraiser for the educational programs of the Clifton Steamboat Museum according to a museum news release.

The event will include crafts, tea sandwiches and sweet treats, along with a chance to meet the 'under the sea' royalty according to the release.

Attendees will need to register beforehand for seats at the meet and greet. Tickets can be purchased on Paypal.

Those attending won't receive a physical ticket, but names will be on a list at registration. Adults and children will need a ticket.

Reserved tables will be available to seat eight princesses for $500. Seating is reserved with a princess gift for each person, 'priority princess photo opportunity' and sponsorship listing.

