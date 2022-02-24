Ukrainians living in Southeast Texas connecting with family, friends amid war in eastern Europe

One woman says even now, Ukrainians are proud of their country and are willing to fight for it.

BEAUMONT, Texas — As war breaks out in eastern Europe, supporters of Ukraine rally in cities across the country.

Here in Southeast Texas, the crisis is hitting home for some with friends and family in Ukraine.

"This morning at 5 then again at 7, we heard a booming explosion in the distance,” said Marina Donika. "We heard them and even felt the walls shake a bit."



Donika and her husband were frightened by this explosion from Telenesti, Moldova, a small country bordering Ukraine to the west.



The distance between her and the attacks in Ukraine is about 90 miles. It’s the same distance between Beaumont and Houston.

RELATED: What it's like in Ukraine right now



Attacks in Ukraine began around 5 a.m. local time Thursday morning with Russian forces attacking Ukraine’s main cities and military bases. The attacks are still ongoing as of Thursday evening.



"We had 30 years of independence. Now, they're taking it away from us,” Uliana Trylowsky said.



Trylowsky is a Southeast Texan with roots and family and friends still in Ukraine.



"My cousin who I spoke to she was saying she lives in Lviv and she said everything is quiet right now in the city,” Trylowsky said. “But there are lines at the ATMs, are really trying to take the money out. Everyone's trying to buy gas. Everyone's buying food stockpiling food, kind of like we do here for a hurricane or something."

RELATED: Russia invades Ukraine on many fronts in 'brutal act of war'



She said she remembers a different Ukraine when she lived in Kyiv in the 90s.



"When I went there, 92 was like this euphoria, you know, oh, we're going to be Europe. We're going to be Western. We're going to have a beautiful country. Everything's going to be great,” Trylowsky said.



She says even now, Ukrainians are proud of their country and are willing to fight for it.



"Here's this almost it's sort of resignation coupled with we're going to fight you know, I mean, Ukraine has come a long way,” Trylowsky said. “In terms of building its democratic country. And I think they feel they're not ready to let somebody like Putin come in there and ruin it for them."

There are reports of people trying to leave Ukraine, but Trylowsky said many people just don't have the resources to pack up and leave, so they're forced to stay and hope for the best.