Ukrainian woman in Southeast Texas reflects as ongoing Russia-Ukraine war nears a year

BEAUMONT, Texas — Ukraine killed dozens of Russian servicemen using U.S.-supplied artillery to hit a base in an occupied part of the country on New Years Eve, Russia's Defense Ministry said on Monday.

It's been nearly a year since the star of the war between Russia and Ukraine, and for one Beaumont woman, this war is extremely personal.

Uliana Trylowsky is a Canadian-Ukrainian-American. She lived in Ukraine for three years and still has family and friends there.

Her parents were born and raised in the Ukraine, and although they are no longer alive, she knows they would be devastated by the violence.

"They maintained connection with the country and they always dreamed of the day that Ukraine would finally be independent and finally be on the right path, and they were so happy how everything was going in the country," Trylowsky said.

She says she's constantly worried about their well-being and calls them frequently to check in. She knows the damage runs deep.

"Not just structurally and physically, but psychologically I mean just think of all these children that have gone through this and the sort of mental baggage that they're going to carrying all these people and that's just horrible to think of," Trylowsky said.

Trylowsky's family members in the Ukraine are volunteering to help families displaced by the war.

She says she was certain the war would be over by now, thinking the Ukraine would prevail.

"I don't think anybody thought that we would be here almost a year later, but it devastates me to think that. I do think that Ukraine will win this war, but after it's won there's so much devastation in that country," Trylowsky said.

So how are Ukrainian's fighting back? Some on the battlefield, others through their beliefs.

The Orthodox Church of Ukraine celebrates Christmas on January 7, but to align themselves with western culture, many families opted to celebrate on December 25 as sort of a symbolic gesture.

"A statement because Russia is orthodox and Russian church and Russian culture follows January 7. So, I think the switch to December 25 is kind of like we're part of Europe, apart of the west we're not part of you. We have nothing to do with you we don't even celebrate our holidays at the same time," Trylowsky said.

Trylowsky is a member of The Rotary Club of Beaumont.

In 2022, they collected $50,000 to support people in the Ukraine.

The national chapter is still accepting donations.