Tyler County Sheriff's Office files report with Texas AG in fatal shooting of man police say shot Woodville officer

He was killed by deputies about an hour after they say he shot a Woodville officer in the face.

WOODVILLE, Texas — A report filed with Office of the Attorney General of Texas shows a little more information about the fatal shooting, by Tyler County deputies, of a Hemphill man who shot a Woodville officer in the face over a week ago.

Reginal Owens, 41, of Hemphill, who deputies and police say about an hour earlier had shot a Woodville officer in the face, died after being shot by Tyler County deputies on Sunday morning, September 17, 2023.

A "Peace Officer Involved Injuries or Death Report" was filed with the Texas Attorney General's office by the Tyler County Sheriff's Office on Monday, September 25, 2023.

Three male deputies, who were all on duty at the time of the shooting, are 36, 44 and 51-years-old according to the report.

The report also noted that Owens "carried, exhibited, or used a deadly weapon" when the shooting happened in the 300 block of Shivers St. in Woodville.

The shooting of Owens is being investigated by the Texas Rangers.

The three deputies, who were placed on administrative leave while the shooting was investigated, have all returned to regular duty, Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford told 12News on Tuesday.

Officer Costello continues to improve and has been moved from the ICU to a private room at the hospital according to Woodville Police Chief Mike McCulley.

Doctors will be performing more tests and he may have to have another surgery but if he continues to improve he may be released from the hospital next week McCulley told 12News on Tuesday.

His family extends their gratitude for all of the contributions, cards and prayers they've received McCulley said.

On the morning of the shooting, September 17, 2023, at about 7:30 a.m., Woodville officer Troy Costello encountered Owens, who was in a pickup truck, after responding to call about someone causing a disturbance according to file stories.

When Costello ordered him not to drive away Owens took off and Costello called for backup pursued him until he stopped on Pecan St. at Cardinal Dr. police said.

Owens shot Costello in the face as he walked up to the driver's side of the truck and then drove away according to police.

The truck was later spotted back near where Costello first encountered Owens and when officers and deputies arrived witnesses told them that Owens had ran into a wooded area.

A search perimeter was then set up and at about 8:24 a.m. deputies and officers saw Owens walking out of the woods with a handgun in the waistband of his pants police said.

Deputies ordered him to stop and lay down with his arms extended but he refused to follow their orders according to a news release from the Woodville Police Department.

When he made an "aggressive movement" toward his gun the deputies shot him according to the news release. Owens died at the scene of the shooting.

