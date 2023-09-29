Tyler County reissues burn ban

While drought conditions have subsided because of the recent rainfall Tyler county received, there is still potential for fire hazards.

HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — Tyler County officials reissued a burn ban according to Tyler County Judge Milton Powers

The ban was issued on Friday September 29, 2023 by Powers.

The ban went into effect due to the drought Southeast Texas has experienced over the summer.

While drought conditions have subsided because of the recent rainfall Tyler county received, there is still potential for fire hazards.

It is illegal to leave any fire unattended in the state of Texas.

In Texas, local governments are empowered to act on the behalf of those they serve according to the Texas Forest Service.

When drought conditions exist, a burn ban can be put in place by a county judge or county commissioners court prohibiting or restricting outdoor burning for public safety.

The decision to institute a burn ban is solely up to the discretion of the county judge or county commissioners court of each of the 254 counties in Texas.

The Texas A&M Forest Service works to help people understand the "why" behind a burn ban.

“When we respond to a wild-fire it's often to debris burning, and they will say, ‘I didn't know there was a burn ban,’” explains Texas A&M Forest Service public information officer, Ryan Burns.

“A part of our mission is to raise awareness for that, then have folks be aware of the weather we have been having,” Burns adds.

Violating a county burn ban is a class C misdemeanor. Anyone violating a burn ban, if convicted, could face a fine and community service according to section 352.081, subsection G, of the Texas Local Government Code.

Those who get caught burning during a burn ban could be fined up to $500.

Section 352.081 of the Texas Local Government Code allows county commissioner courts to prohibit or restrict outdoor burning in all or part of the unincorporated areas of a county if the Texas Forest Service determines that drought conditions exist in a county or if the commissioner’s court finds that circumstances are present in all the unincorporated areas of the county to create a public safety hazard that could be exacerbated by outdoor burning.

County burn bans generally do not apply to outdoor burning activities related to…

Firefighter training

Public utility, natural gas pipeline, or mining operations

Planting or harvesting of agriculture crops

Burning conducted by a certified and insured prescribed certified “burn manager”

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.