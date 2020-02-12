Tyler County Judge tests positive for COVID-19

More than 300 Tyler County residents have contracted the virus so far.

BEAUMONT, Texas — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Southeast Texas another county level official has tested positive for the virus.

Tyler County Judge Jacques Blanchette tested positive recently for the coronavirus according to a November 30 Facebook post by the Tyler County Office of Emergency Management.

The judge "appreciates your prayers and support during this time" according to the post.

More than 300 Tyler County residents have contracted the virus so far and nine deaths in the county have been reported as related to COVID-19.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash

