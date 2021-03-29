Tyler County deputies searching for missing 72-year-old Vietnam veteran

Thornton, who has has grey and black hair, usually wears a veteran's ball cap, carpenter jeans and a t-shirt.

WOODVILLE, Texas — Tyler County deputies are looking for a 72-year-old Vietnam veteran who has been missing for five days.

Thomas Thornton, who is from the Mt Neches area of the county, was last seen by his family on March 24, 2021, according to a news release from the Tyler County Sheriff's Office.

Thornton, who has has grey and black hair, usually wears a veteran's ball cap, carpenter jeans and a t-shirt according to the release.

Deputies tracked him to Hemphill where he caught on video on March 26, 2021, purchasing gas for his 2017 grey Ford Edge, Texas tag number NJJ-8580, and then leaving traveling north on Highway 87 the release said.

They lost track of his phone in Shelby County.

Thornton's family told deputies he suffers from medical conditions which may impair his mental capacity and is dependent on medications.

If you see Thornton or have any information on his whereabouts deputies ask that you call the Tyler County Sheriff's Office at (409) 283-2172.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.