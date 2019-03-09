BEAUMONT, Texas — For the past four years one Hardin County native has spent Labor Day weekend on vacation.

Aaron Morgan said this year he decided to book his first trip to the Bahamas. Little did he know, his trip of a lifetime would become an experience he would never forget.

Morgan describes his first few days as paradise on Nassau, before things took a turn for the worst as the weather got bad. Hurricane Dorian made landfall in the Bahamas.

"If I would have known a hurricane was coming, I definitely wouldn't have made the same decisions," Morgan said. "I've never seen winds and waves, we had about 10 foot of waves crashing on the beach, that was pretty intense."

Nassau didn't take a direct hit. He had to deal with a few feeder bands.

The worst damage happened on island north and west, where at least five people were killed.

As Morgan waits to return to the United States, he's reminded of the storms we've faced here at home. His family had to endure Hurricane Ike.

"Hurricane Harvey brought everybody together, real bonding experience, that's something about Southeast Texas, we've been through it multiple times, and after every single time, everybody comes together and helps out and that's what I'm seeing down here right now."

Morgan has been trying to leave but several flights have been canceled. His hope is to be back in Texas by later this week. Despite having to endure treacherous weather, he's just grateful that it wasn't worse.

"In times like this, everybody has come together and made sure everybody feels safe, and everybody feel secure, it's hard to ask for anything better," Morgan said.