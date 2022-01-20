TxDOT crews pretreating roads in preparation for upcoming freezing temperatures

Crews can be seen along Interstate 10 Thursday afternoon sanding down the roads.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation is making sure roads in Southeast Texas are safe ahead of an arctic cold front that's expected to bring freezing temperatures by Friday morning.

Crews can be seen along Interstate 10 Thursday afternoon sanding down the roads. They are planning to treat some areas again on Friday, TxDOT said.

While crews continue to help keep those on the road safe, Sarah Dupre with TxDOT said it’s important to actively check updates on its website.

"We do plan on watching or roads and bridges very closely. We will put those conditions on that website,” Dupre said.

Dupre said if road conditions worsen, try to stay off the roads if possible. If you need to drive, take it slow and don't use cruise control.

Scattered rain showers are forecast beginning Thursday afternoon around 3 p.m. into the overnight hours.

On Thursday night another upper-level disturbance is forecast to begin moving across Southeast Texas.

Wintry precipitation is still possible Friday morning with slim to no chances of ice accumulation.

Early Friday morning as temperatures drop to near or below freezing, there's the potential for sleet or flurries. Drivers should plan on being very careful Friday morning as roads may be slick but not impassable.

Our crews are out now pretreating elevated structures in preparation for upcoming freezing temperatures. They will treat some areas again tomorrow. For current road conditions, please visit https://t.co/KQNttC8GuB pic.twitter.com/wZv5EYApl7 — TxDOT-Beaumont (@TxDOTBeaumont) January 20, 2022

MORE | Get Southeast Texas traffic info

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.