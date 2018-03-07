A Port Neches business has been granted a reprieve over its planting of flags along the road.

Summer Johnson, of Summer's Abbey Flooring Center, had placed flags along the right-of-way on Nall Street near her business as she says she has done yearly on the Fourth of July without incident for the past six years.

TXDOT had previously said the flags needed to be removed from the state right-of-way and the median but Tuesday afternoon said the business can leave the flags through tomorrow evening on the Fourth of July.

However TxDOT says that before displaying the flags next year they will need to meet with the business about where the flags can be placed.

Several people came out to the business Tuesday afternoon to show their support and some walked up and down the road carrying their own flags.

After a receiving a complaint TxDOT had notified Johnson that the flags must be moved out of the right-of-way and the median and kept on the business's property.

Johnson posted about the issue on Facebook just after 5:30 p.m. Monday saying that TxDOT was "making us remove" the flags.

At this time the post has been shared almost 700 times.

But apparently the business was not told to remove the flags but to move them according to TxDOT spokesperson Sarah Dupre.

"Our employee asked the business to remove the flags from the median and to move the flags off the state right-of-way and onto the business's property," Dupre said.

