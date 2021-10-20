TxDOT presents 'Drive Sober. No Regrets' campaign with video exhibit at Lamar University on Saturday

In 2020, there were 963 DUI-alcohol related deaths in Texas. This means on average, a person died every 9 hours and 6 minutes in an alcohol-involved crash.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation is bringing its “Drive Sober. No Regrets” impaired driving video exhibit and campaign to Lamar University on Saturday, Oct. 23.

The event will be held before the Lamar vs. Central Arkansas game in the parking lot outside the Montagne Center from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The mission of TxDOT’s traveling video exhibit is to remind students and football fans of the real-life consequences of driving while impaired. Event participants can receive a $15 coupon towards a Lyft ride.

According to a press release from TxDOT, football is a huge part of Texas culture, and making sure that all fans make it home safely from the game is important. The campaign aims to reduce the number of DUI-related traffic crashes and deaths, which are completely preventable.

Last year, there were 963 DUI-alcohol related deaths in Texas. That means on average, a person in Texas died every nine hours and six minutes as a result of a crash involving alcohol.

Driving while intoxicated can also cost up to $17,000 in fines and fees, jail time, loss of driver’s license, additional costs and other serious consequences.

It's important to designate a driver who doesn’t drink any alcohol, take a taxi, call a friend or family member or use a rideshare app to get you to your destination. You can also stay where you are until you’re sober and can get behind the wheel.

The campaign is a key component of #EndTheStreakTX, a broader social media effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel. This includes wearing a seat belt, driving the speed limit, never texting and driving and never driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs.

Nov. 7, 2000 was the last deathless day on Texas roadways. #EndTheStreakTX asks all Texans to commit to driving safely to help end the streak of daily deaths on Texas roadways.