DEWEYVILLE, Texas — Newton County Sheriff’s Office released new information regarding search warrants in Newton County.

Officials teamed up Friday at 5 a.m. to execute four search warrants in the Dewyville area.

The Sheriff’s Office says the warrants are connected to a two-year investigation of manufacturing and delivery of illegal narcotics in Newton County.

Eight people are in custody at this time. Their names have yet to be released.

We have heard reports of loud noises around 5 a.m. this morning in the Dewyville area.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Newton County Sheriff's Office full release..

