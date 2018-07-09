Two women were arrested last night after a home invasion and a lengthy chase across town, according to Beaumont Police.

A 911 caller told police that the women damaged a window, came into a house in the 4100 block of Maida Road in Beaumont's north end at 9:40 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6. The victim told police that the women were threatening them with a knife.

The suspects fled in a red Buick sedan as officers arrived on scene, leading officers across town until they stopped the vehicle in the 1000 block of Pinchback Road, just off Highway 90.

The driver, later identified as Bridgette Brown, 33, ran from officers on foot until she was apprehended by a K-9 officer.

The passenger, 21-year-old Jonae Landrio was also taken into custody.

Police also discovered an 8 month old infant in the car without a seatbelt.

Brown was charged with evading arrest in a motor vehicle, child endangerment and burglary. Landrio was arrested for burglary and outstanding traffic warrants.

Both women were transported to the Jefferson County Jail.

CPS has been notified about the incident, according to police.

