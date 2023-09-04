Two Vidor businesses are being evacuated after truck accident breaks gas line

The gas tank is a 2,000 gallon propane tank at M&D Supply. There is no fire at this time.

VIDOR, Texas — An accident involving a truck broke a gas line in Vidor on Monday morning.

The gas tank is a 2,000 gallon propane tank at M&D Supply. There is no fire at this time.

Vidor Police and Orange County Emergency Services District 1 are on the scene.

Officials are evacuating M&D Supply and Redeemed Coffee Shop which is next to it, according to Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll.

The North and Southbound lanes of Hwy 105 was closed at 11:00 a.m. It is reopened as of 12:00 p.m.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.