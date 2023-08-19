Two treated for smoke inhalation after escaping Port Arthur house fire Saturday

The firetruck was close and was able to get to the fire on Howell Dr. quickly.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A crew of Port Arthur firefighters, who just happened to be nearby, spotted smoke and responded to a housefire Saturday afternoon before anyone called 911 about it.

The firetruck was close and was able to get to the fire on Howell Dr. quickly according to Port Arthur Fire Chief Greg Benson.

The two occupants managed to escape the noon time fire but did need to be treated for smoke inhalation Benson told 12News. They were taken by ambulance to a Southeast Texas hospital.

The crew called for backup to fight the fire which heavily damaged the roof and second story of the home.

Two firefighters battling the fire in the Southeast Texas heat had to be treated for heat related illnesses Benson said.

It is currently unclear if the heavily damaged home will be considered a total loss.

The cause of the afternoon fire is not yet known and is still under investigation.

