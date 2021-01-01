Two recovering in hospital after shooting at Port Neches New Year's Eve party

A Port Neches man tells 12News his 19-year-old daughter was one of the victims in last night's shooting.

PORT NECHES, Texas — Port Neches Police officers are investigating a New Year’s Eve shooting that sent two people to the hospital, according to a news release from the Port Neches Police Department.

The shooting happened at a large party near Cypress Street and Live Oak Street around 10:50 p.m. Thursday.

Minors and juveniles were at the house party that involved “a large amount of alcoholic beverages,” according to Port Neches’ Chief of Police Paul Lemoine.

The two had been taken to the hospital by private vehicles before the police officers arrived, according to the release. The victims don’t have life threatening injuries and are expected to live, police said.

According to the man, the teen is at Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center in Houston being treated for her injuries. He is reporting she was shot twice and one bullet shattered the teen's right arm. He said his daughter also has injuries to her chest and leg.

Investigators said the shooting happened after a group of people arrived at the party and started a fight. One of the suspects started shooting into the crowd while leaving the scene, the release said.

The homeowner arrived at the house "during the investigation and was uncooperative as were many of the witnesses," the release said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.