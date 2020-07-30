x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Southeast Texas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Southeast Texas, Texas | 12NEWSNOW.com

local

Two taken to hospital after car reportedly crashes in Beaumont neighborhood

The scene has been taped off and detectives have arrived at the location on Oak Trace near Delaware

BEAUMONT, Texas — At least two people have been taken to a hospital for medical treatment after a reported traffic accident.

Beaumont Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene in the 100 block of Oak Trace Drive near Delaware.

Investigators have placed crime scene tape around the scene, and detectives are now at the scene. First responders are still treating one person on the ground according to the 12News crew on scene.

We're working to learn more information. Stay with 12News for updates.

Also on 12NewsNow.com 

Over 100 police agencies pulling out as security at Democratic National Convention

President Obama to deliver Rep. John Lewis eulogy, a source says

Food program connecting Texas children, families with meals amid COVID-19 pandemic

   