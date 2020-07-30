Two taken to hospital after car reportedly crashes in Beaumont neighborhood

The scene has been taped off and detectives have arrived at the location on Oak Trace near Delaware

BEAUMONT, Texas — At least two people have been taken to a hospital for medical treatment after a reported traffic accident.

Beaumont Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene in the 100 block of Oak Trace Drive near Delaware.

Investigators have placed crime scene tape around the scene, and detectives are now at the scene. First responders are still treating one person on the ground according to the 12News crew on scene.

We're working to learn more information. Stay with 12News for updates.

UPDATE: More @beaumont_police, including detectives, have arrived and are now putting up yellow crime scene tape. First responders are still treating one person on the ground. #12NewsNow pic.twitter.com/ZU4DIGvuVe — H. Tyler Seggerman (@TylerSeggerman) July 30, 2020