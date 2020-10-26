Two suspects considered armed, dangerous wanted in connection with double shooting near Kountze

Deonte Richard and Christian Robinson are both wanted by the sheriff's office after an October 19 shooting

KOUNTZE, Texas — Investigators in Hardin County are looking for two suspects considered to be armed and dangerous after a double shooting near Kountze earlier in October.

Deonte Richard, aka 'Boulevard' and Christian Robinson, aka 'C-Groove,' are both wanted in connection with the shooting that injured two people on October 19.

(Editor's Note: The above video aired on October 19)

Both have active warrants for aggravated robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Richard is 27 years old and has tattoos from his neck down and Robinson is 18 years old according to Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis. He said a woman has also been arrested in the case.

The shooting happened at about 2 a.m. Monday morning in the area of the Villa Road and Work Road in the 3800 block of Villa Road northeast of Kountze, Davis said in a previous news release.

An 18-year-old and a 46-year-old man were injured in the shooting after suspects entered a home and shot the two men, Davis said.

Both men were taken to a Southeast Texas hospital by ambulance.

The Hardin County Sheriff's Office identified the men as a father and his son.