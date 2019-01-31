BEAUMONT, Texas —

Two people were arrested in Beaumont on Wednesday after breaking into a car at Steak 'n Shake.

The two were arrested following a surveillance operation for potential ‘jugging’ in response to recent incidents Beaumont on Wednesday. 'Jugging' is a form of crime in which suspects sit outside of banks or ATMs and wait for potential victims they can follow and ultimately rob.

The suspects are Dexter Calvert Jackson, 21, of Humble and Betty Faye Patterson, 22, of Houston according to Guidry.

Beaumont Police Special Assignments Unit and Auto Theft Task Force observed a brown Hyundai Sonata circling several banks around the city according to Beaumont Police spokesperson Cody Guidry.

The car followed a vehicle leaving Wells Fargo bank at 4405 Dowlen Road to Steak 'n Shake at Odom Road and Crow Road in Beaumont according to Guidry.

One suspect got out of the car, concealed the rear license plate on the Sonata and broke into the victim’s car, stealing a purse with the money that just been withdrawn according to a news release from Beaumont Police.

Officers followed the suspects and made a traffic stop in the Fuzzy’s Taco Shop parking lot according to Guidry.

The suspects were taken into custody around 3 p.m. on Jan. 30.

Guidry says suspects are getting more sophisticated and are following people and watching as people leave banks. He says the two will face auto burglary charges.

