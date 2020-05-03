LUMBERTON, Texas — Two talented student artists won an art competition and their work will be flown to space.

Alex Garrett and Giovanni Galvan's designs were selected out of dozens of kindergarten through twelfth graders who entered the art competition.

Their designs will be made into three by three patches and flown to the International Space Station.

The young artists talked to 12News about what the moment was like when they found out.

"Well we had the finalists come up on stage, like a conga line, a very suspenseful conga line. They said the winner's name and that was me," sophomore Garrett said. "I stepped forward."

Giovanni Galvan is in third grade.

"I went up to the stage, and I was like 'am I going to win or not?' I don't know," Galvan said. "When they said my name for the winner, my mind was blown."

The flight into space will lift off in October, with the patches on board. They'll eventually be given the patches.

The art project competition was held in conjunction with another Lumberton project, that will send two students' experiment into space.

