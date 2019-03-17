NEDERLAND, Texas — Nederland Fire Department put out a fire after storage sheds went up in flames in a neighborhood. 

The fire happened in the 1800 block of 31st Street at 4:42 a.m. Sunday, March 17. Both storage sheds were a total loss and a nearby home was moderately damaged due to the flames, Nederland Volunteer Fire Department said in a Facebook post. 

"We would like to thank Port Neches and Groves for their response to the incident," Nederland Fire said. "There were no injuries and all firefighters came home safe."
