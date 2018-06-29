Bill Cockrell's home got flooded badly last week in the Bessie Heights area. He received three inches of water in his home

He also got flooded during Harvey taking on nearly two feet of water.

"Harvey you can understand, but the last one, you really can't understand that," Cockrell said.

That confusion was channeled into a packed community meeting at the Orange County Expo and Convention Center.

A hearing was held earlier at Orange County Commissioner's Court.

"Most of them are in Bridge City and around this area, got flooded again," Cockrell said.

And those people needed to hear the words of city leaders, road and bridge departments, the Orange County Drainage District, and even TxDOT.

Orange County judge Dean Crooks says it's important these people get a solution.

"We got a lot of information out, and a lot of information back to us and that is the primary focus here, so we can learn what to work on now and what to work on for big projects in the future," Crooks said.

Crooks says drainage is a job the county will constantly work to improve. And for Bill, questions were answered to his satisfaction.

"I have confidence that they're showing concern enough to have these meetings and I think they want to do something about it," Cockrell said.

© 2018 KBMT