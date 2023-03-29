Port Arthur ISD Robotics Teams win 4 major awards at GEAR 2023 Competition, 2 teams advancing to next level

Team 1 from Lincoln Middle School and Team 4 from Jefferson Middle School are advancing to the GEAR Championship 2023 at Texas Tech University in April.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Two Robotics Teams representing Port Arthur Independent School District won big at the GEAR 2023 competition in Lubbock and will be advancing to the next level.

GEAR, which stands for Get Excited About Robotics, provides hands-on LEGO robotics challenge to elementary and middle school students at no participation fee, according to the Texas Tech University website.

This program is put in place with the goal of increasing interest in STEM amongst students.

On March 23, 2023, the Port Arthur ISD Robotics Team won four major awards at the competition, which took place at Lubbock High School in Lubbock, Texas.

First place Robotics Performance: PAISD Team 1 from Lincoln Middle School

PAISD Team 1 from Lincoln Middle School First place Young Engineers Video Award : PAISD Team 4 from Jefferson Middle School

: PAISD Team 4 from Jefferson Middle School Fourth place Robotics Performance: PAISD Team 3 from Jefferson Middle School

PAISD Team 3 from Jefferson Middle School Sixth place Robotics Performance: PAISD Team 2 from Lincoln Middle School

The two first-place teams officially qualify for the GEAR Championship 2023 and will compete against Midland, Amarillo, and Frenship Leagues at Texas Tech University, which takes place on on April 29, 2023.

The TTU GEAR tournament is held every year during the spring semester. It is open to students in Kindergarten through 8th grade from all schools or after school clubs that are sponsored by a teacher or coach, according to the website.

All Port Arthur ISD teams reached the Top 10 out of 64 competing teams in the Lubbock League, according to a news release from Port Arthur ISD.

Lucia Acosta (6th Grade, TJMS)

Elii Chavez (7th Grade, TJMS)

Mason Dixon(7th Grade, TJMS)

Brianna Herring (8th Grade, ALMS)

Ezer Hipolito (8th grade, TJMS)

Kenroc Miles (8th Grade, ALMS)

Jose Moreno (7th Grade, TJMS)

Christianna Moseley (8th grade, ALMS)

Alex Nguyen (8th grade, ALMS)

Danny Nguyen (7th grade, TJMS)

Huy Nguyen (8th grade, TJMS)

Jamor Ragan (8th grade, ALMS)

William Reyes (8th Grade, ALMS)

Isabella Roy (7th Grade, ALMS)

Port Arthur ISD, Thomas Jefferson Middle School and Lincoln Middle School officials express their gratitude to their Brilliance Academy coaches, Cynthia Quejado, Jundelyn Villareal, Rizza Catbagan, Eric Charon and Meliton Reyes Jr.

These coaches are being commended for their dedication to introducing robotics to Port Arthur ISD students, teaching them how to channel their intelligence and creativity into projects worthy of competitions, and motivating them to perform, according to the release.

District officials also express gratitude for the support and encouragement from TJMS Principal Glenn Mitchell, ALMS Principal Melony Puz, Science Academic Coordinator Kenneth Daigre, Instructional Technology Supervisor Vicki Derese, Community Relations Representative at Chevron Phillips Chemical Company; Chevron, and Director of Curriculum and Instruction Tatiana Morales-Owens.

