Two people were taken to the hospital after a major wreck in Jefferson County.

The wreck happened on I-10 east before the Smith Road exit near the Goodyear Plant.

One of the vehicles crashed on the side of the road and the other car crashed into a ditch.

One of the victims was taken to the hospital by medical helicopter and the other victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

This is a developing story we will update as soon as we receive more information.

