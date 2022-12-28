Two people shot while walking down street in Beaumont neighborhood

Beaumont Police Officer Haley Morrow tells 12News two people were walking down the street when they were shot. One person is in critical condition.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating after two people were shot in the south side of Beaumont Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at the intersection of Brandon Avenue and Nolan Street.

Beaumont Police Officer Haley Morrow tells 12News one of the two people shot is in critical condition.

The two people were walking down the street when they were shot.

Detectives are investigating and there is no suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.