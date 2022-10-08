Dog unaccounted for, two people rescued from burning home after Saturday fire in Bridge City

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — An investigation is underway after two people had to be rescued from a burning home in Bridge City.

It happened on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Firefighters from the West Orange Fire Department responded to the 400 block of Bower Road shortly after 5 p.m., to assist the Bridge City Volunteer Fire Department with a structure fire.

Orange County ESD #2 and an Acadian Ambulance also responded to the scene to provide assistance.

Fire Chief Ricky Bodin told a 12News crew at the scene that two people and four dogs lived inside the home. A Bridge City Police officer was able to rescue the two people.

Three dogs are okay, but a fourth one was unaccounted for. The fire devastated the home.

The American Red Cross was called to assist the family.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, but Fire Marshall Elgin Browning is conducting an investigation.

