Two adults killed in train crash in Atascosa County; three children hospitalized

A southbound train collided with a vehicle around 7:15 a.m. on Friday.

TEXAS, USA — Two adults were killed in a crash involving a train, and three children were taken to a local hospital.

Authorities responded to the crash on Highway 281 and Strawberry City Road, just a few miles south of Leming, in Atascosa County.

KENS 5 reached out to Union Pacific. They said a southbound train collided with a vehicle around 7:15 a.m. on Friday.

Union Pacific said the train crew was not injured. However, they reported the two deaths and three injuries.

The Atascosa County Sheriff's Office responded to the accident, which is now under investigation.