No injuries reported after 2 people escape house fire in Orange

Orange County Fire Department was called to the 4000 block of Byron Road at 1 a.m.

ORANGE, Texas — One adult and one teen are displaced after their home caught fire Wednesday.

Orange County Emergency Services Department #1 was called to the 4000 block of Byron Road at 1 a.m.

They were assisted by the Bridge City Fire Department and West Orange Fire Department.

Later Wednesday morning around 10 a.m., firefighters were called back to the same house after the home caught fire again.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.