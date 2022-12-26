x
No injuries reported after 2 people, dog escape Lumberton house fire

LUMBERTON, Texas — A smoke alarm saved three lives from a house fire in Lumberton early Monday morning.

The Lumberton Fire Department was called to the 12000 block of Diana Drive at 5 a.m.

They were assisted by Beaumont Fire Department.

Chief Jeff McNeel tells 12News two people and a dog were able to escape the fire thanks to a working smoke alarm.

The home was destroyed by the fire, according to McNeel. 

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information. 

