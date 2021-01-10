2 Orange County game rooms temporarily shut down for not following new ordinance

The new restrictions were put in place to cut down on crime.

ORANGE, Texas — Orange County Sheriffs temporarily shut down two game rooms Friday stating that they failed to follow new restrictions.

All game rooms in the county had until Sept. 30 to file a permit with the Orange County Code Enforcement. The new restrictions were put in place to cut down on crime.

Orange County officials began to realize there was a problem concerning game rooms when crime rates started to increase.

“Disturbance calls, thefts, the drug activity, you know the illegal, you know those types of things started becoming a problem,” Matt Ortego, Orange County constable said.

On Friday, constables went door to door to inspect and see how many of the franchises were following the rules. Ortego said one game room had more than 40 machines out of compliance.

“We'll be following back up with, throughout the next week, with those places to make sure those machines are being removed,” Ortego said. “They have to remove them. They cannot operate them.”

The two businesses will have to remain closed for six months, before they can file for a permit.

“It's a process, and we want the game rooms to know that, you know, if they planned on trying to open back up illegally, we're not done. This is just the beginning,” Ortega said.

The ordinance, full of new rules and regulations for Orange County game rooms, took effect Sept. 1.

“A lot of them are operating like they’re supposed to and a lot of them aren’t, so that’s why we adopted the ordinance,” Orange County Judge John Gothia said.

The game rooms had a 30-day notice to comply, but two did not, so they got shut down. Gothia said they failed to get permits.

“They had to operate under a given set of hours and, you know, and they also had to operate openly,” Gothia said. “In other words, they could not have their machines behind the locked door. They had to be visible from the street.”

Other rules included in the ordinance stated that all game rooms had to have a clearly labeled “game room” sign, proper record keeping, and tax permits for gaming devices.