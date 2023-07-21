Two Nederland men struck by lighting Friday evening, both conscious and stable

One man was sitting underneath a tree and another was standing in the yard.

NEDERLAND, Texas — Two Nederland men were struck by lighting Friday July 21, 2023.

One man was on a swing underneath a tree when the lightning struck the tree and made it's way down to the swing. The second man was standing in the yard and was struck as well according to Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter.

A neighbor told 12News crew at the scene that she heard the loud boom and looked outside her window. She saw both of the men on the ground.

Both men are conscious and in stable condition.

Their identities have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.