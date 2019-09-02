BEAUMONT, Texas — Two inmates who escaped from the Beaumont federal prison camp are back in custody tonight, Sheriff Zena Stephens told 12News.

Stephens confirmed just after 7 p.m. tonight, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office was told about the two escaped inmates.

The escapees were actually still on prison property, but the sheriff's office was told they could be possibly headed towards Hillebrandt Acres Road and Highway 365. This area is near Hillebrandt Bayou west of Port Acres.

Three other inmates escaped the satellite prison camp last month.

One was taken back into custody and the other returned to the camp on his own, Stephens said.

The inmates had gotten away from the minimum security camp, Stephens said.