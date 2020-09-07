Two men dead from sewer gas after Sour Lake manhole accident

The two contractors were at a manhole located at the intersection of Mitchell Street and Barkley Street Thursday afternoon.

SOUR LAKE, Texas — Sour Lake officials confirm two sub-contractors have died while working on a pipe bursting project for the city.

Two contractors were at a manhole located at the intersection of Mitchell Street and Barkley Street Thursday afternoon. One man went inside the manhole for an unknown reason, according to Sour Lake Police Chief Aaron Burleson.

The man inside was overcome by sewer gas, H2S. The other worker went inside the manhole to help the man, Burleson says.

Officials say the second worker was also overcome by the sewer gas, and the two men died.

When the fire department arrived, first responders used air apparatus to enter the hole and determined both were deceased, police say.

Hardin County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Judge Mark Ames ordered autopsy.

The names of the men have not released at this time.