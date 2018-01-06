Two lucky winners have been reported so far in the CCA STAR fishing tournament.

Larry Holman, of Highlands, TX, became the first winner after catching a tagged redfish in upper Trinity bay.

After not seeing much luck, Holman was showing his son where to cast when he hooked a nice fish with a nicer tag.

"It's like having a winning lottery ticket floating out there hoping it doesn't get away," said Holman.

Holman will now be replacing his old truck with a brand new Ford F-150 pulling a shiny 23' Haynie Bigfoot boat, Mercury outboard and Coastline trailer.

While fishing from a boat slip in Port O'Connor, a younger angler, Sam Lack, of Houston, reeled in a larger catch than his other family members.

After measuring the fish, Lack told his father, "There's something sticking out of that fish." After giving it a gentle tug, Lack's father got him to read the tag and quickly realized exactly what they had caught.

Lack will be taking home a $25,000 scholarship from Texas Ford Dealers, 23' Haynie Bigfoot, Mercury outboard and Coastline trailer.

On Memorial Day, another CCA STAR tagged redfish was caught by an angler fishing at Sea Wolf Park in Galveston, but unfortunately, he was not registered at the time of catch and did not qualify to receive a prize.

There are still three Ford truck and Haynie boat combos and another five Haynie boats waiting to be claimed by lucky anglers who catch one of 57 remaining tagged redfish. Visit www.startournament.org or any Academy Sorts + Outdoors store to get signed up today, get out, and win yourself a new boat or scholarship!

