Jefferson County voters have ballots voided after leaving poll, forgetting to drop ballot in machine

Jefferson County Judge Candidate Carolyn Guidry says she was contacted by a poll worker who said two voters left without officially casting their ballot.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Questions are being raised about Jefferson County's new voting machines as early voting for the midterm elections is underway.

These concerns come after reports of some voters leaving the polls without dropping their printed ballot into the scanning machine.

Those ballots are void and those voters will not get a second chance.

On Tuesday, Guidry took her concerns straight to commissioners court.

Guidry says she is concerned that more voters could make the same mistake.

This incident happened at the polling location at Rogers Park and at the John Paul Davis Community Center in Beaumont.

"When they realized it's not a receipt it is a ballot, they came back the next day to return their ballot and they were told 'well you've already lost your vote' well I have a problem with that because you are allowed spoil ballots," Guidry said.

Guidry, who spent 16 years as the Jefferson County Clerk, says even with new voting machines there should be a process in place if this happens.

But Laurie Leister, current Jefferson County Clerk, says it is against Texas election laws for a voter to cast their ballot after they have walked out of the polling place.

"They just come in and then they just leave and they are in a hurry and just not thinking it through and obviously that's what happened because we had over 4,000 people vote yesterday," Leister said.

She also says even though poll workers are standing near those scanning machines, voters are ultimately in charge of making sure their votes count.

"We're going to put more signs up spreading the word this report will be very helpful to the community to know to be sure you put your ballot in the scanner and I think it will work out," Leister said.

Guidry's challenger incumbent Judge Jeff Branick says he hopes voters keep in mind every step in the new voting process.

"I think the county clerk in today's commissioners meeting explained Texas law pretty well and what the consequences are for not paying close enough attention," Branick said.

So remember, there are 3 steps to vote:

Voters check-in.

Voters make selections at the voting machine.

When voters are done, the machine will print the ballot and voters are responsible for dropping the ballot into a scanner